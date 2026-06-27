Mangaluru: Two teams formed to trace accused who escaped from police custody

<p>Mangaluru: The city police have constituted two teams to trace an accused who escaped from police custody in Mangaluru.</p><p>DCP (Crime and Traffic) Ravishankar K said that Althaf Hussain (40), a native of Bagalkot, along with two others, was involved in a chain-snatching incident at Sooterpete under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru South Police Station on June 14. </p><p>While the police were taking the three accused—Althaf Hussain, Ravi Bowra (39) of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammed Sahil Siddiq (26) of Uttar Pradesh—to the police station, Althaf escaped from police custody on Friday.</p>.Woman found murdered in suspected chain- snatching case in Bengaluru.<p>"Police have launched combing operations and intensified search at various checkpoints. CCTV footage has captured him escaping from custody. The police are using the footage to trace him and have appealed to the public for assistance. If anyone spots him, they should immediately inform the police control room or the nearest police station," the DCP said.</p><p>The CCTV footage of the accused escaping is also being displayed on LED screens installed under the Mangaluru Smart City project.</p><p>Explaining the case, Ravishankar said the three accused had snatched the gold chain of a woman near the Sooterpete VA Office on the pretext of seeking an address, following which a case was registered.</p><p>According to the investigation, the trio arrived in Mangaluru on June 14 and stayed at a lodge. Later, two of them travelled to Manjeshwar by bus, stole a motorcycle, and rode it back to Mangaluru. Using the stolen bike, they approached the victim on the pretext of asking for directions and snatched her chain. Their modus operandi was to flee by train from the nearest railway station after committing the crime.</p><p>On June 26 morning, while investigating the chain-snatching case, Mangaluru South police noticed three men behaving suspiciously near Rosario School. During questioning, they failed to give satisfactory answers and claimed they were cloth merchants from Mumbai. Further inquiry revealed their involvement in the June 14 chain-snatching case. It is said that they were planning for another chain snatch in the area. </p><p>After confirming their role in the crime, police apprehended the trio and were taking them to the Mangaluru South Police Station when Althaf allegedly pushed and assaulted a police constable before escaping from custody. The two other accused have been produced before the court. </p>