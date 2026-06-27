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Mangaluru: Two teams formed to trace accused who escaped from police custody

The CCTV footage of the accused escaping is also being displayed on LED screens installed under the Mangaluru Smart City project.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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