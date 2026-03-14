<p>Mangaluru: An owner of a two-wheeler was held guilty by a court for allowing a minor to drive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=puttur">Puttur</a>.</p><p>According to the police, a minor, who was riding a two-wheeler recklessly and negligently, collided with another two-wheeler, and fell on the road, and was injured on August 31, 2025 at Kasaba village in Puttur.</p><p>Following the accident, a case was registered at the Puttur Traffic Police Station under Section 5 and 199(a) of the IMV Act, and an investigation was conducted. </p>.Children at risk as parents flout two-wheeler safety norms in Bengaluru.<p>The court imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on the registered owner of the vehicle who allowed the minor to ride.</p><p>In another case reported in the jurisdiction of Puttur Rural Police Station, a car collided with four two-wheelers and fled the scene. </p><p>During the investigation, it was found that the driver of the said car was a minor, and a case was registered against the vehicle owner, the minor's mother, a resident of Puttur. </p>