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Mangaluru: Two-wheeler owner fined Rs 20,00 for allowing minor to ride

According to the police, a minor, who was riding a two-wheeler recklessly and negligently, collided with another two-wheeler.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:30 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruminorCourt

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