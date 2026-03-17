<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at Barke Police station against undertrials who had created disturbance and threatened prison officials at District prison in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Sharana Basappa, Superintendent of the District Prison, undertrial prisoner Mohammed Iqbal reportedly entered the office and demanded that newly admitted inmates be shifted to his cell as per his instructions.</p><p>When his demand was not met, Iqbal allegedly shouted, used abusive language, and threatened the superintendent. Despite attempts by prison staff to pacify him, he allegedly tried to assault the complainant.</p><p>Another undertrial, Mohammed Afreed reportedly joined Iqbal in the confrontation. Both allegedly abused staff and attempted to attack them using a plastic chair available in the prison premises.</p>.Mangaluru: Mobile phone seized from inmate during surprise inspection inside prison.<p>The two are also accused of damaging government property, including an RO water filter machine and connected pipes, causing an estimated loss of Rs 12,000.</p><p>In a related development, another inmate, Shehraj alias Shahrukh allegedly instigated the violence from inside Cell No 3 of Block ‘A’. He reportedly set fire to bedding materials and broke carrom boards, handing over the pieces to the other accused and provoking them to attack prison staff, thereby obstructing official duties. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>