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Mangaluru: Undertrials booked for creating disturbance, threatening prison staff

The two are also accused of damaging government property, including an RO water filter machine and connected pipes, causing an estimated loss of Rs 12,000.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

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