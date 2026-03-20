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Mangaluru woman arrested for sharing provocative communal content

It was found that the suspect had shared posts on social media, including a message stating, 'Terrorism has religion and so-called terrorists too. It’s Islam,'
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:01 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 06:01 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

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