<p>Mangaluru: The police have arrested a woman from Belthangady taluk for allegedly sharing a communally provocative content on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.<br><br>According to commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, a case had been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station under Sections 353(1), 353(2), 61(2), and 55 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS), 2023, following complaints that objectionable posts inciting communal sentiments were being circulated online within the Bajpe police station limits in 2025.<br><br>During the investigation, it was found that the suspect had shared posts on social media, including a message stating, “Terrorism has religion and so-called terrorists too. It’s Islam,” along with similar content.<br><br>Based on the findings, the suspect was taken into custody. Police have seized the mobile phone used to share the posts as well as the related content.<br></p><p>The accused was produced before a court for further legal proceedings. </p>