<p>Mangaluru: A 37-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 19.06 lakh in an online investment <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scam">scam</a> after downloading a mobile application and investing money in the past two years.</p><p><br>In a complaint to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> CEN Crime Police Station, the victim said that she received an advertisement offering investment opportunities on her mobile phone. After searching for the website related to the investment, she downloaded an APK file from the site. Using the app, she registered by providing her bank account details. With the app showing various companies details, she was prompted to invest money. The app required a minimum investment of Rs 1 lakh, while no maximum limit was specified. Trusting the same, she invested money in a phased manner from January 2024, amounting to a total of Rs 19.06 lakh.</p>.Udupi woman loses Rs 7.1 lakh in online parcel scam.<p>In the beginning, she had received partial returns of up to Rs 1 lakh until January 2026, which made her believe the investment was genuine. However, later, she noticed that her bank account was blocked. Upon enquiring with the bank and subsequently visiting the Mangaluru CEN Crime Police Station, she realised that she was a victim of cyber fraud.</p><p><br>A case was registered, and the investigation is ongoing.</p>