<p>Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama in Pilikula is all set to introduce a major digital transformation in its entry ticketing system, moving towards a completely paperless experience for visitors.</p><p>The new initiative will be officially inaugurated during the visit of Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, to Pilikula on Wednesday.</p><p>Speaking to DH, In-charge Commissioner of Pilikula Development Authority, Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said with this upgrade, visitors will no longer need to stand in long queues to purchase entry tickets. Instead, kiosk will be installed at the entrance, allowing visitors to generate their tickets instantly. Once the ticket is issued, a QR code will be sent directly to the visitor’s mobile phone. This QR code can then be scanned at various attractions within Pilikula Nisargadhama for seamless entry.</p><p>With the implementation of the e-ticketing system, the use of paper will be reduced, contributing to environmental conservation. The system includes digital payment facilities, QR code-based ticketing, and self-service features, marking a significant step towards modern tourism management, he added. </p><p>He said the initiative aims to improve visitor convenience and streamline the entry process. “With this system, visitors will not have to wait in queues for tickets. The process will become faster, smoother, and more efficient,” he said.</p><p>As part of the transition, only one cash counter will be retained for now to assist visitors who may not be familiar with the digital or paperless system. This ensures that traditional ticketing support remains available while the new system is gradually adopted by the public. The entire digital infrastructure is being developed with the support of Canara Bank.</p><p>In addition, an online ticket booking facility through mobile phones is also under development. This service is expected to become operational within the next 10 days, further enhancing convenience for tourists planning their visit in advance, Dr Shetty added.</p><p>Managed by the Pilikula Development Authority with Deputy Commissioner as Chairman, Pilikula Nisargadhama spans an expansive 356 acres. The eco-tourism destination includes a rich tropical forest ecosystem along with the Pilikula Lake. It offers facilities such as an Arboretum, Biological Park, Science Centre, Lake Park with boating facilities, Swami Vivekananda Planetarium, Heritage Village, Artisan Village, Guthu Mane, and a Water Amusement Park, among others.</p>