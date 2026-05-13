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Mangaluru’s Pilikula goes paperless with QR code-based e-ticketing system

The new initiative will be officially inaugurated during the visit of Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, to Pilikula on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsQR codeElectronic ticketing machine

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