<p>Udupi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Manipal">Manipal Police</a> arrested two habitual offenders within 11 hours of registering a case pertaining to theft of a motorcycle and recovered the stolen vehicle.</p><p>In a complaint, complainant Sudarshan said that he had parked his bike near Veera Maruti Bhajana Mandir in Rahul Nagar, Badagabettu village, within Manipal Police Station limits, and went nearby for work. However, an unknown person stole the motorcycle. </p><p>Following the complaint lodged by Sudarshan at Manipal Police Station, a case was registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS.</p><p>The police arrested Sharath (26), and Ganesh (31), from Udupi, and recovered the stolen bike. </p><p>The arrested were produced before the court, which in turn remanded them in judicial custody. </p><p>Police said that the arrested were habitual offenders, with more than 11 theft cases registered against them in Manipal, Udupi Town, Bhadravathi, Koppa, Thirthahalli, Madikeri, and Tumakuru Extension Police Stations.</p>