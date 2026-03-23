<p>Mangaluru: In an anti-drug operation, the Mangaluru CCB police arrested three persons for allegedly selling MDMA to the public and students in the city.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said acting on credible information that drugs were sold at Pumpwell–Ekkur area using an autorickshaw, the CCB team conducted a raid and intercepted the vehicle.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>The arrested are Hydar alias Hydar Ali (53), a resident of Permannur, Thokkottu, Mohammed Sajad (29), residing near Chembugudde Jumma Masjid, Permannur and Jaison Menezes (26), originally from Shirva in Udupi district, currently residing at Ujjodi, Pumpwell in Mangaluru.</p><p>He said that the police seized 26 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 37,000, five mobile phones, a weighing scale, and an autorickshaw were confiscated. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 4,37,500.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station.</p><p>The commissioner said that the prime accused, Hydar, has a criminal history. He was previously booked at Mangaluru East Police Station for obstructing police duty and was also involved in a drug trafficking case in 2024. Another case has been registered against him at Ullal Police Station for assaulting a woman.</p><p>Investigations indicate the involvement of more individuals in the drug network, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.</p>