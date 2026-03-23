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MDMA worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized, three arrested in Mangaluru

Investigations indicate the involvement of more individuals in the drug network, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruMDMACCB

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