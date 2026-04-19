<p>Mangaluru: The Kankanady Town Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized a large quantity of MDMA worth Rs 46.5 lakh during an operation conducted at Jeppinamogaru in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city on Sunday.</p>.<p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said acting on credible information that drugs were being transported on a two-wheeler for sale, officers intercepted a motorcycle at Jeppinamogaru.</p>.<p>Upon inspection, the police recovered 465.8 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 46,50,000, from the possession of the arrested.</p> <p>The arrested persons have been identified as Parvez alias Dawood Parvez (40), a resident of Pilaru Hosagadde and Nazrath Ali (37), a resident of Pilaru. </p> <p>He said as per the preliminary investigation, Parvez had allegedly been targeting youths and college students in Mangaluru by procuring MDMA in large quantities from outside the district and attempting to distribute it within the city.</p>.MDMA worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized, three arrested in Mangaluru.<p>Police records reveal that Parvez is a habitual offender with previous cases registered against him at Pandeshwar , Vamanjoor , Bunder , Amruthahalli Police Station, and Udupi CEN Police Station in connection with drug trafficking offences.</p>.<p>Nazrath Ali is suspected to have assisted him in the drug peddling activities.</p> <p>The investigation is in progress.</p>