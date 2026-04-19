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MDMA worth Rs 46.5 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 2 peddlers arrested

The arrested persons have been identified as Parvez alias Dawood Parvez (40), a resident of Pilaru Hosagadde and Nazrath Ali (37), a resident of Pilaru.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsMangaluruMDMAdrug peddlers

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