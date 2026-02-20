<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested three alleged members of an inter-state drug trafficking network and seized <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">MDMA </a>worth Rs 5.38 lakh during a vehicle check near Puttur.</p><p>According to the police, officials intercepted a vehicle transporting MDMA illegally from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Puttur">Puttur </a>towards Sullia. Upon inspection, the accused were found in possession of 53.58 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 5,38,800. A sword was also recovered from the vehicle.</p><p>All three arrested are from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a>. They have been identified as Muhammed Ajmal C alias Ajju (30) and Samsheer (27), natives of Kozhikode and Ismail (28) from Wayanad. </p>.Four arrested for selling MDMA, ganja in Puttur.<p>The police seized a car, the weapon, mobile phones, and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Sections 8C, 22(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and Section 25(1B)(B) of the Arms Act. </p><p>The arrested have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.</p><p>Police said that the arrested were involved in supplying narcotic substances to Kerala, Goa, and Karnataka. </p><p>Cases have already been registered against them in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad districts of Kerala, and they were reportedly absconding.</p>.Drugs worth Rs 21.50 crore seized in Bengaluru, 15 peddlers including three foreign nationals held .<p>Ajmal is also an accused in a case registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Sections 8C and 21(b) of the NDPS ActIsmail also faces a drug trafficking case in Kozhikode district, Kerala.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the supervision of Puttur Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar, Puttur Rural Police Inspector Sunil Kumar, Dakshina Kannada district special branch Inspector Nanda Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Gunapala and Sushma J Bhandary, along with a special team comprising Adram, Prashanth Rai, Prashanth M, Praveen Rai, Harshith, and other staff of Puttur Rural Police Station. District computer staff Divakar and Sampath, as well as home guards, assisted in the operation. </p>