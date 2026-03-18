<p>Mangaluru: Deformity in her legs has not prevented 22-year-old Prapthi Gowda from actively engaging in literary activities. A short story collection written in her mother tongue, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arebhashe_dialect">Arebhashe </a>language, has been published by the Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti Mattu Sahitya Academy.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, she said she has long been interested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/books/bengaluru-based-company-naav-ai-produces-first-ever-ai-translated-book-in-kannada-3929905">reading Kannada literature</a> and has been writing articles and poems in Kannada. However, for the first time, she has written a storybook in her mother tongue, which has now been published. </p><p>“My collection of short stories ‘Vimalavvana Mooru Pillika’ is about the beautiful relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren. Though the bond between them is unique, the increasing use of mobile phones has weakened such relationships. I have tried to reflect this in my book.”</p>.Haven't managed to write anything since Booker win: Banu Mushtaq.<p>Prapthi Gowda is pursuing BEd at the Vivekananda College in Puttur and hails from Aranthodu in Sullia. “Aranthodu, is an interior area that lacks proper bus connectivity. During my graduation, I used to travel daily to college. Now, while pursuing my BEd, I stay at my relative’s house.”</p>.<p>“I want to achieve something in life and show that deformity does not stand in the way of achievement. After completing my BEd, I want to pursue higher education and later take up research,” she said.</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p>She is the daughter of Chinnappa, a farmer, and Lakshmi, a homemaker.<br>Lakshmi said Prapthi has had a deformity in her leg since childhood. “She is very good at writing poems and is also talented in elocution,” she said.</p><p>The Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti Mattu Sahithya Academy published and released 11 books during its honorary award ceremony. So far, the Academy has published 77 books and 10 fellowship research works, according to sources in the Academy. </p>