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Meet Prapti Gowda, the Arebhashe writer proving disability is no barrier

Prapthi has had a deformity in her leg since childhood.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:01 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:01 IST
MangaluruBooksdeformityArebhashe

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