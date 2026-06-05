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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mescom incurs Rs 11.73 cr loss due to pre-monsoon rains, strong winds

The worst-affected districts were Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:37 IST
rainsKarnataka NewsMangaluruMescom

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