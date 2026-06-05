Mescom incurs Rs 11.73 cr loss due to pre-monsoon rains, strong winds

<p>Mangaluru: Pre-monsoon rains coupled with gusty winds have caused extensive damage to the infrastructure of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangalore </a>Electricity Supply Company Limited, resulting in losses estimated at Rs 11.73 crore across four districts coming under its jurisdiction.</p><p>According to Mescom officials, assets worth Rs 11.73 crore were damaged between April 1 and June 1. The worst-affected districts were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.comtags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru </a>and Dakshina Kannada.</p>.Hescom suffers Rs 11.69- crore loss from pre-monsoon rains.<p>Property damage in Chikkamagaluru district was estimated at Rs 3.21 crore, while Dakshina Kannada recorded losses of Rs 3.18 crore. Assets worth Rs 3.12 crore were damaged in Shivamogga district and Rs 2.21 crore in Udupi district. Officials said that most of the disruptions caused by the damage have already been rectified.</p><p><strong>8,147 electricity poles damaged</strong></p><p>A total of 8,147 electricity poles were damaged across the four districts due to strong winds and rain. Shivamogga district reported the highest number of damaged poles at 2,797, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 2,438 poles. Chikkamagaluru recorded damage to 1,881 poles, while 1,031 poles were affected in Udupi district.</p><p>MESCOM stated that the damaged poles have already been replaced and power supply restored in affected areas.</p><p>The adverse weather also damaged 29 electricity transformers— 17 in Shivamogga and 12 in Dakshina Kannada.</p><p>In addition, a total of 228.05 kilometres of power lines were affected across the region. Dakshina Kannada suffered the highest damage with 121.90 km of power lines impacted, followed by Shivamogga (56.83 km), Chikkamagaluru (37.62 km), and Udupi (11.70 km). </p>