<p>Mangaluru: Puttur MLA Ashok Rai has submitted a list of applicants awaiting renewal of gun licences to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Home Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a>, following up on an assurance made during the Assembly session.</p><p>The list includes around 38 farmers and applicants from Puttur, Belthangady, Bantwal and Sullia taluks whose gun licence renewals are still pending.</p><p>After meeting the Home Minister, the MLA said farmers in Dakshina Kannada district require licensed guns mainly to protect crops from wild animals. However, despite submitting applications, many renewals have reportedly been delayed for various reasons.</p>.Crackdown intensified on foreign nationals staying illegally in Karnataka.<p>Ashok Rai stated that several applicants had approached him regarding the issue, following which he compiled and submitted the list of pending cases from different taluks.</p><p>During the recent Karnataka Legislative Assembly session, Ashok Rai had raised the issue of delays in renewal of gun licences in Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>He argued that farmers in the region face frequent crop damage caused by wild animals and therefore require firearms for protection. He urged the government to approve applications of eligible individuals, except in cases where licences cannot legally be granted.</p><p>Responding in the Assembly, Home Minister had asked the MLA to submit a list of pending applicants, after which appropriate action would be considered.The MLA said that he was confident that the Home Minister would take necessary steps to process the pending renewals as assured during the Assembly session.</p> <p><strong>Minority boys hostel</strong></p><p>The MLA has also submitted a request to Housing and Minority Welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan seeking the establishment of a minority boys’ hostel in the newly constructed but vacant Common Service Centre building of the Minority Department in Puttur. The minister in turn has reportedly given in principle approval for the same.</p><p>There is a shortage of hostel facilities for poor and middle-class boys coming to Puttur town from surrounding rural areas for education. In this context, he said it is essential to sanction a new boys’ hostel for Puttur town. He further pointed out that the already constructed and currently vacant Common Service Centre building in Puttur can be effectively utilised for the hostel. </p>