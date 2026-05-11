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MLA Ashok Rai submits list of pending gun licence renewals to Home Minister

The list includes around 38 farmers and applicants from Puttur, Belthangady, Bantwal and Sullia taluks whose gun licence renewals are still pending.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruG Parameshwara

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