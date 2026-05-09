<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada </a>district in-charge minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao </a>said that a meeting with MLAs of the district will soon be convened to discuss the effective utilisation of funds available under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for the development of mining-affected areas and the welfare of affected communities.</p><p>Chairing a meeting on the utilisation of DMF funds at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, the minister said the fund can be used to develop basic infrastructure such as roads, schools and anganwadi buildings in areas affected by crusher units, quarrying, sand mining and other mining activities.</p>.Karnataka: Water for the winged and the wild.<p>He said that a total of Rs 47.62 crore has been accumulated under the District Mineral Foundation since 2015. Around 10 per cent of mining royalty is being allocated to the fund.</p><p>The minister added that discussions will soon be held with MLAs of the district to identify priority areas and ensure proper utilisation of the available funds for developmental works.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V said that the fund can be utilised for developmental works in mining-affected regions within a five-kilometre radius of mining zones. He informed that 57 projects worth Rs 3.42 crore have already been completed using the fund.</p><p>He further said that Rs 1.59 crore from the DMF fund had been spent on improving health infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Narwade Vinayak Karbhari, Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, Deputy Director of Mines Department Sandeep, and Mangaluru AC Meenakshi Arya were among those present at the meeting. </p>