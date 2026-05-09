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MLAs to discuss utilisation of funds under District Mineral Foundation: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Chairing a meeting on the utilisation of DMF funds at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, the minister said the fund can be used to develop basic infrastructure.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina KannadaDinesh Gundu Rao

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