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MLC elections: Belur BJP MLA denies allegations of engaging in cross voting

Hullahalli K Suresh he took an oath before Lord Manjunatha, denying the allegations against him.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruBelur

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