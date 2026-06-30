MLC elections: Belur BJP MLA denies allegations of engaging in cross voting

<p>Mangaluru: Amid the controversy over cross-voting by BJP legislators in the recently held MLC elections, Belur MLA Hullahalli K Suresh of the BJP visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday and informed mediapersons that he took an oath before Lord Manjunatha, denying the allegations against him.</p><p>After offering prayers at the temple, Suresh said that some people had accused him of cross-voting. "I am an honest party worker and have not engaged in any cross-voting," he said. </p>.‘Negligence’ led to cross-voting \nin MLC polls, says BJP panel report.<p>He said he prayed for the well-being of those who had allegedly tried to defame him and made an offering to the deity.</p><p>The BJP legislator asserted that he had not betrayed the party and remained a loyal and committed worker. "I come from a Sangh Parivar background and consider the BJP as my mother. I haven't engaged in cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections. I cast my vote for the candidate fielded by the party leadership," he said.</p><p>"I solemnly swear before Lord Manjunatha that I voted for the candidate fielded by the party leadership. Lord Manjunatha and the people of my constituency are witnesses to my act. The BJP is like a mother to me. Some people, unable to tolerate my political growth, popularity, are making baseless allegations against me," Suresh added.</p><p>He said that he has written letters to Party President B Y Vijayendra, leader of opposition, party in charge of Karnataka and BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh in this regard. </p><p>He also said that he offered prayers to Annappa Swamy at Annappa Betta Dharmasthala, where he broke a coconut and prayed that those spreading false allegations against him be blessed with wisdom.</p><p>Following his temple visit, the MLA met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade. </p>