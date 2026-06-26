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MLC polls cross-voting row: 'Deeply hurt', says Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, denies links with CM D K Shivakumar

Vijayendra said the BJP had fielded two senior leaders who dedicated years of service to the party as its candidates in the Council election.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:29 IST
BJPD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraMLCKaranataka News

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