MLC polls cross-voting row: 'Deeply hurt', says Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, denies links with CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Mangaluru: Reacting to the controversy surrounding the recent Legislative Council election, BJP State President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> said the alleged cross-voting deeply hurt him and party workers, while firmly denying allegations of any personal or political understanding with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>.</p><p>Addressing reporters after offering prayers at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Friday, Vijayendra said the BJP had fielded two senior leaders who dedicated years of service to the party as its candidates in the Council election. However, cross-voting during the election caused immense disappointment within the party.</p><p>"The cross-voting by BJP MLAs triggered widespread discussions and speculation. Hurt by these developments, I had suggested that the BJP Legislature Party meeting be held at Dharmasthala," he said.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls: State BJP chief Vijayendra bats for Dharmasthala truth test to find cross-voters.<p>Describing himself as an emotional person, Vijayendra said he had merely expressed what he genuinely felt. "Senior party leaders advised that such a meeting was not necessary and suggested taking the matter to the party high command instead. Respecting their advice, I came to Dharmasthala to seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha," he added.</p><p>Vijayendra alleged that a misinformation campaign had been carried out against him both during the election and afterwards.</p><p>"Standing in this sacred place, I want to state that during the cross-voting episode, rumours were spread about my relationship and closeness with DK Shivakumar. I am aware that even some people within our own party contributed to these discussions," he said.</p><p>He asserted that he has been discharging his responsibilities as BJP's Karnataka president with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party leadership.</p><p>"As the state president of the BJP, I will never indulge in such low-level politics. I have no business dealings or personal relationship with D K Shivakumar. The respect I have shown him was only the courtesy extended to him as the Chief Minister and as the KPCC president," Vijayendra said.</p><p>"I have prayed for the well-being of those who had spread false propaganda against me" he added. </p><p>"The truth on cross voting will come out. The BJP high command has also collected information. I will speak to MLC C T Ravi on fact finding committee report on cross voting after reaching Bengaluru. So far, report has not been submitted. I have not engaged in any adjustment politics," he clarified. </p>