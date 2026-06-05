Monsoon preparedness: NDRF team reaches Puttur

<p>Mangaluru: A 30 member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Puttur as a part of the preparation for monsoon on Friday. </p><p>The team will be stationed at Puttur to respond to any kind of disaster during monsoon for three months. </p>.Bengaluru weather update: Nights to get chillier; Karnataka to continue receiving pre-monsoon showers.<p>The team is part of Regional Response Centre Bengaluru C/10th BN and is equipped to handle flood,drowning cases, collapse of buildings, chemical disaster, radiation disaster and educational activities. </p><p>With the southwest monsoon arriving in Karnataka, rain lashed across Dakshina Kannada on Friday and brought relief from the scorching sun.</p><p>The sky remained overcast throughout the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert in the district till June 12 with the forecast of heavy rain. </p><p>In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on June 5), Surathkal received highest of 73.2 rainfall followed by Ullal 71.6 mm, Padumarnad —65.5 mm, Krishnapura- 61.5 mm, Mulki – 56.2 mm, Moodbidri- 53.2mm, Gurpura, Kilpady and Munnur – 51 mm each, Beluvai and Yekkaru 48.5 mm.</p><p>Following heavy rain, water logging was experienced on several roads in the city including Kodialbail, Karangangalpady, thus causing inconvenience to the two-wheeler riders.</p><p>A minor landslide occurred inside the forest area in Badaje in Belthangady. The landslide was noticed on Thursday.</p>