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Monsoon preparedness: NDRF team reaches Puttur

The team will be stationed at Puttur to respond to any kind of disaster during monsoon for three months.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnatakaMangalururain

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