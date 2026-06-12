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More than criticism, party must be strengthened at booth level: Karnataka Minister U T Khader

"We must achieve victory in the 2028 elections, as well as in the Corporation, Zilla Panchayat and local body elections" said Khader.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruU T Khader

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