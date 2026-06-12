More than criticism, party must be strengthened at booth level: Karnataka Minister U T Khader

<p>Mangaluru: Minister for health and family welfare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> said "Hard work will one day create opportunities and bring rewards. One must patiently climb each step of the ladder."</p><p>Speaking during his visit to the DCC office in Mangaluru, he said "When I became Speaker, there were discussions that people from the coastal region could not speak with proper pronunciation. The past three years have gone smoothly, and I have upheld the dignity of the office."</p>.Strict action against Arogya Mitras if patients made to pay under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme: U T Khader.<p>He said "I have never used any influence. The party has given me opportunities after assessing my work and performance. One must think carefully before implementing any work. It is not enough merely to criticize others; party organisation is equally important. More than criticism, the party must be strengthened at the booth level."</p><p>The Constitution is the remedy to the country's problems. When governance is carried out in accordance with the Constitution, people of all sections can live peacefully and a strong India can be built, he added. </p><p>"We must achieve victory in the 2028 elections, as well as in the Corporation, Zilla Panchayat and local body elections" said the minister.</p><p>"Insults are a natural part of politics. One must have the strength to endure them. Continue moving towards your goal. Do not be discouraged by criticism. If people appreciate your work at the booth level, you will be recognised at higher levels. Do not engage in activities that harm the party. Damaging a leader ultimately damages the party. The appointment of BK Hariprasad as KPCC president is a matter of pride for the coastal region. Everyone should work together in unity."</p>.Rare award for bamboo farmers’ federation in Karnataka.<p>On visiting the party office after three years, he said "It feels like the joy of returning home after working abroad. The love and support of ordinary voters and party workers have made this three-year tenure memorable."</p><p>"Let us face SIR with courage. Party workers should be alert," he added. </p>