MP Brijesh Chowta instructs officials to complete works on Mangaluru plastic park within stipulated timeframe

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Wednesday visited the site of Plastic Park project, which is under construction in Ganjimutt, and conducted a detailed inspection of key infrastructure works, including roads, power supply and water supply facilities.</p><p>Chowta, accompanied by MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, held discussions with the officials of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and directed them to complete all pending works within the stipulated timeframe.</p><p>He directed the officials to make necessary preparations to launch full-fledged commercial operations at the earliest. </p>.14 major roads in Dakshina Kannada will be developed at a cost of Rs 57 crore under CRIF: MP Brijesh Chowta.<p>The project is expected to provide a significant boost to economic and industrial growth of DK district, he stressed.</p><p>The project, spread across 104 acres in Ganjimutt, was sanctioned by late D Ananth Kumar, who was serving as the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers. But the project remained stalled for many years due to a court dispute involving the acquisition of 9.33 acres of land.</p><p>Chowta after being elected MP reviewed the status of the project and found that progress had been affected.</p><p>He directed KIADB to proceed with a revised plan using the available land, while excluding the disputed portion for the time being. </p>.Congress to organise SIR Jagrutha Samavesha in Mangaluru on June 23.<p>He also wrote to the KIADB Chief Engineer directing that the revised project be implemented without delay.</p><p>In November 2024, official approval was granted for the revised plan of the CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology) Administrative Building, enabling construction activities to resume.</p><p>Subsequently, the legal hurdles affecting the project were successfully resolved in October 2025. With the dismissal of a writ appeal, all major legal obstacles standing in the way of the project were removed. The government approved the revised layout plan of Plastic Park in March 2026 and in April 2026, KIADB issued an official notification inviting applications for the allotment of industrial plots to entrepreneurs.</p><p>Chowta said, “The Plastic Park, besides creating large-scale employment opportunities for the local youths, will also accelerate industrial development in the district. The construction of the Plastic Park is progressing rapidly.”</p><p>The Plastic Park is expected to emerge as a major industrial hub, attracting investments and generating employment opportunities, while strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem of the coastal region, the MP added.</p>