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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

MP Brijesh Chowta instructs officials to complete works on Mangaluru plastic park within stipulated timeframe

Chowta, accompanied by MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, held discussions with the officials of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 03:48 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 03:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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