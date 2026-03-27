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MU to confer Honoris Causa on Hajabba, Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat, Raveesh Padumale

In PG programmes, 3,225 students appeared for the examinations, of which 3,027 (93.86%) passed.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsMangaloreMangalore University

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