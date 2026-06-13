Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty memorial site restoration demanded in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Strongly condemning the demolition of the memorial site of renowned banker and social reformer Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty during National Highway expansion works, the Sundar Ram Shetty Abhimani Balaga has urged the government to restore the memorial and establish a training centre for competitive examinations in his memory to create awareness among future generation on the contributions of Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady said the memorial located near the Bappanadu entrance in Mulki was demolished by the National Highways Authority without making alternative arrangements or relocating the site. He alleged that the action was taken without consulting Shetty’s family members, admirers, or local residents.</p>.Man arrested under PIT NDPS Act for involvement in drug trafficking in Karnataka's Udupi.<p>Highlighting Sundar Ram Shetty’s contribution to the banking sector, Ulepady said Shetty transformed Vijaya Bank from a regional institution into a nationally recognised bank. Between 1963 and 1968, he oversaw the merger of nine smaller banks with Vijaya Bank, facilitating its expansion across India. Under his leadership, banking services were introduced to rural areas and small towns, benefiting farmers, small traders, and ordinary citizens.</p><p>He noted that during Shetty’s tenure, thousands of educated youth from coastal Karnataka secured employment in Vijaya Bank. At the time of Vijaya Bank’s nationalisation in 1980, the bank had 571 branches, employed more than 10,000 staff members, and handled business worth over Rs 605 crore.</p><p>Describing Shetty as the “Modern Architect of Vijaya Bank,” Ulepady said his contributions extended beyond banking to education, religious activities, and social welfare.</p><p>“The demolition of his memorial is an insult not only to his legacy but also to the thousands of families whose lives were transformed by his vision and leadership,” Ulepady said.</p>.Man arrested under PIT NDPS Act for involvement in drug trafficking in Karnataka's Udupi.<p>He demanded that the government acquire at least one acre of land in Mulki or Bappanadu, restore Sundar Ram Shetty’s memorial at the site, and establish a training centre for banking recruitment examinations as well as civil service examinations such as IAS, KAS, IPS, and judicial services, so that his name is etched in the minds of the people.</p><p>Ulepady said a memorandum had already been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner. He warned we would launch an agitation if the government failed to respond positively to its demands.</p>