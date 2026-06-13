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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty memorial site restoration demanded in Mangaluru

Describing Shetty as the “Modern Architect of Vijaya Bank,” advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady said his contributions extended beyond banking to education, religious activities, and social welfare.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:56 IST
Karnataka NewsrestorationMangaluru

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