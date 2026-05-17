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Muslim women seeks justice for Hindu widow in Udupi land case

Unable to fight a prolonged legal battle due to poverty and lack of support, Girija has continued to live in a rented house and work as a daily wage labourer.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakalandUdupi

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