<p>Udupi: In a rare and heartening example of communal harmony, Muslim women approached district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar seeking justice for a poor Hindu widow who has been unable to secure possession of land allotted to her by the government three decades ago.</p><p>The incident took place during the minister’s visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udup">Udupi</a>, where two Muslim women met her near the guest house and appealed for assistance to Girija Shettigar, an elderly widow residing in 80 Badagabettu village in Udupi taluk.</p><p>According to the petitioners, Girija Shettigar was allotted five cents of land in 1989 under a government housing scheme meant for landless families. Though she was issued a title deed, the Forest Department allegedly prevented her from taking possession of the land, claiming it falls under protected forest area.</p>.Will discuss about bringing strict law to prevent honour killing, says social welfare minister Mahadevappa.<p>Unable to fight a prolonged legal battle due to poverty and lack of support, Girija has continued to live in a rented house and work as a daily wage labourer. Her neighbours, family members of one Salahuddin, had reportedly taken her to several government offices over the years in an effort to secure her rights over the land, but without success.</p><p>The women informed the minister that several donors were willing to help construct a house for Girija if the land issue was resolved. However, despite possessing legal documents, the woman has remained deprived of her rightful property due to official hurdles.</p><p>“We do not want anything for ourselves. Please help that poor woman,” the Muslim women reportedly told the minister while submitting their plea.</p><p>Moved by the gesture, Hebbalkar described the incident as a true reflection of India’s communal harmony.</p><p>“This is our India. Muslim women are shedding tears seeking justice for a poor Hindu woman. BJP leaders in Udupi should learn from them,” the minister said.</p><p>Hebbalkar assured the women that she would instruct the Deputy Commissioner to examine the issue and take necessary steps to facilitate possession of the land for the beneficiary. </p>