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N-Gen Post Office to be opened in Mangaluru's Surathkal on March 30

The core philosophy of the revamp is to prove that the 170-year-old legacy of India Post can seamlessly integrate with the digital-first lifestyle of today's students, said SSPO.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 03:38 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 03:38 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSurathkalpost office

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