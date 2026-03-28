<p>Mangaluru: The Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division will inaugurate the revamped Srinivasnagar Sub Post Office, reimagined as state-of-the-art "New Gen" (N-Gen) Post Office. Located within the NITK Surathkal campus, the facility represents a paradigm shift in postal services, designed specifically to resonate with the youth and the academic community, said Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Mangaluru division. </p><p>The N Gen post office will be inaugurated on March 30. This project marks the fourth N-Gen Post Office in Karnataka, following successful launches at The Acharya Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, GITAM University Bengaluru and UAS University, Raichur. It is the first of its kind in the Mangaluru Division as well in South Karnataka Postal Region. The core philosophy of the revamp is to prove that the 170-year-old legacy of India Post can seamlessly integrate with the digital-first lifestyle of today's students, said SSPO.</p>.Mangaluru: Five nursing students from Kerala booked for consumption of drugs.<p>Moving away from the traditional "counter-only" model, the Srinivasnagar N-Gen Post Office has been transformed into a vibrant, multi-functional space. Its Key features are digital empowerment with free high-speed Wi-Fi and a self-booking kiosk. A modern writing ledge, a lobby for relaxation, and a library corner. Further, there will be a complimentary coffee/tea facility and a water dispenser. </p><p>A dedicated Game Zone and a Selfie Point featuring a unique "High-Five" mural between a traditional Post Box and a Gen-Z student. </p>