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Nagori wall collapse: Karnataka Minister U T Khader disburses Rs 5 lakh compensation cheque to victims' families, urges caution in vulnerable areas

U T Khader said that Rs 1.5 lakh would be released to undertake repair works.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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