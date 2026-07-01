Nagori wall collapse: Karnataka Minister U T Khader disburses Rs 5 lakh compensation cheque to victims' families, urges caution in vulnerable areas

<p>Mangaluru: In-charge Minister for Disaster Management of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district, U T Khader, said that compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be released to 46-year-old Shantha, Anamika Chowrasiya (8), and Tanu Chowrasiya (4), who were killed after being buried under mounds of soil on Wednesday.</p><p>“Four others, including Indudevi (34), her daughters Alka Chowrasiya (14) and Anushka Chowrasiya (11), and Shantha’s husband Balakrishna (48), will receive free medical care,” Khader told media persons after inspecting the four houses damaged due to the collapse of a retaining wall in Nagori.</p>.Three killed as compound wall collapses on four houses following heavy rain in Mangaluru.<p>An amount of Rs 1.5 lakh will be released for carrying out repair works, he added. The collapse of the retaining wall on the house is a warning bell for the three coastal districts. “I appeal to citizens whose houses are in vulnerable spots to contact officials. The district administration, on being informed, will undertake measures to mitigate disasters,” he said.</p><p>Such voluntary disclosure of places vulnerable to natural disasters will reduce loss of life and property, he said, and described the collapse of the retaining wall in Nagori as a natural disaster. Khader also said he had briefed Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> about the incident.</p>