Namma Saras Mela 2026 | National level expo of SHG products in Mangaluru; check date, timings and more

Entry to the fair is completely free for the public. The exhibition will be open daily from 10.30 am to 9.30 pm.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 05:35 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 05:35 IST
