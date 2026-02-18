<p>Mangaluru: The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Rural Livelihood Mission, in association with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Mangaluru City Corporation, will organise a national level exhibition and sale of products prepared by SHGs-- Namma Saras Mela 2026 – at Karavali Grounds, Mangaluru, from February 20 to February 28. </p><p>Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari told mediapersons that women from 15 different states and all districts of Karnataka will participate with their district-specific products. A total of 120 stalls will showcase and sell products, along with 30 live food court stalls featuring cuisines from within and outside the state. Entry to the fair is completely free for the public. The exhibition will be open daily from 10.30 am to 9.30 pm. </p>.Ahead of Durga Puja, Chef Samita Halder brings cuisines of rural Bengal to Bengaluru.<p>The stalls will feature products made by rural and urban SHG women, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/channapatna">Channapatna </a>wooden toys, Kinnal toys from Koppal, Molakalmuru sarees, Ilkal sarees, silk sarees, attractive garments, fibre bags, spice products, millet-based products, value-added coastal products, various khadi items, banana fibre products, home décor items, Ayurvedic products, traditional artefacts, household items, innovative jewellery and food products, all available at affordable prices, he explained. </p><p>The ZP CEO said as announced in the 2024–25 and 2025–26 State Budgets, 23 ‘Akka Cafés’ are already operational across the state under a uniform design model, while 39 more are under implementation. The government aims to establish over 200 Akka Cafés. Each café provides employment to 5–6 SHG women. As part of this initiative, an ‘Akka Food Court’ has been attractively set up at the mela venue. The Akka Food Court will serve popular North Karnataka dishes such as Girmit/Churumuri Mandakki, Jolada Khadak Bisi Rotti, Holige, Belagavi Kunda, Dharwad Peda, Mysore Pak, Mangaluru Neer Dosa, Kharabath and Kadabu. Non-vegetarian items including French fries, Roti-Chicken Sukka, Ragi Mudde with Chicken Curry, Biryani, fresh juices and dishes from other states will also be prepared live at 30 different stalls. </p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>Cultural programmes will be held daily from 6.30 pm to 9 pm at the mela venue. In collaboration with the Kannada and Culture Department, musical performances, dance presentations and performances by the Police Band and renowned singers from the state will be organised. From 11.30 am to 1.30 pm daily, various training sessions and lectures will be conducted to support women in undertaking entrepreneurial activities, he added. </p>