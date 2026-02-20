Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Namma Saras Mela 2026 | Rs 70 crore Community Investment Fund for SHG federations in Dakshina Kannada

Women-centric guarantee schemes designed to empower women and uplifting vulnerable groups have been successfully executed benefiting thousands of families in the state.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:20 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadaself help groups

Follow us on :

Follow Us