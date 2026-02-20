<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil said that Rs 70 crore has been given as Community Investment Fund (CIF) for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/self-help-groups">Self-Help Group</a> (SHG) federations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> under Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Mission.</p><p>Speaking during Namma Saras mela, a national level exhibition of SHG products organised by Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Mission, in association with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> City Corporation at Karavali Exhibition Ground in Mangaluru, he said gram panchayat level federation of SHGs receive start-up funds of Rs 1.5 lakh to establish offices, manage funds, and facilitate community development and its activities.</p><p>There are around 5000 gram panchayat level federation of SHGs in the state. Through these federations, women SHGs are being empowered. Marketing platforms are provided for the sale of SHG products through melas. Women-centric guarantee schemes designed to empower women and uplifting vulnerable groups have been successfully executed benefiting thousands of families in the state.</p>.Namma Saras Mela 2026 | National level expo of SHG products in Mangaluru; check date, timings and more.<p>“Whenever benefits or financial assistance are provided to women, they do not spend it on themselves but instead use it for the betterment of their families. The minister said that if ordinary citizens are to see real change in their lives, family incomes must increase. To bring prosperity to the country, and especially to improve the income of rural households, empowering women is essential. “It is the firm resolve of the government that sustainable development of rural families is possible only through women,” he said.</p><p>Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that empowering women helps in nation building. SHGs are sending a strong message that women are not only the pillar of the family but also a pillar for the economic development of the country. Women in Dakshina Kannada were working in cashew industry, beedi and fishing sector to earn a livelihood from the beginning.</p><p>Saras Mela has united India by getting products from across the country. Women play a pivotal role in creating a harmonious society, he added.</p><p>DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, DC Darshan HV, ZP CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari and others were present. </p>