<p>Mangaluru: As part of the investigation into the National Herald case, Delhi Police on Saturday issued a notice to KPCC general secretary Inayath Ali.</p><p>Earlier, on Friday, notices were issued to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.</p><p>Inayath Ali, known to be a close associate of D K Shivakumar, had contested the Assembly elections in 2023 from the Mangalore North constituency as the Congress candidate and lost the election. </p><p>Officers from the Economic Offences Wing arrived at the residence of Inayath Ali in Surathkal, Mangaluru, on Saturday and served the notice. The notice has asked him to appear in person and respond within one week.</p><p>Inayath Ali said, "In connection with the National Herald case, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department had served notices in 2016 seeking details of the financial transactions of the firm run by me and my brother. The current notice is a continuation of that process."</p>