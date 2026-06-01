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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Nephew held for killing uncle with beer bottle in Mangaluru

A religious programme was being held at his house on the night of May 31, and several family members had gathered for the occasion.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 06:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamurderMangaluru

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