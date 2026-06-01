Nephew held for killing uncle with beer bottle in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A 37-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked with a beer bottle by his nephew following a dispute during a family religious function at Pilatabettu in Bantwal taluk on Sunday late night. The deceased is Madhusoodan and the accused is Rahul.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Shekhar Praya (43), a resident of Pilatabettu, a religious programme was being held at his house on the night of May 31, and several family members had gathered for the occasion. During the event, the complainant's brother, Madhusoodan, reportedly picked up an argument with Rahul, the son of another brother, Keshava, over a work-related issue. Following the altercation, Rahul allegedly left the venue in anger.</p>.Woman dies two weeks after being stabbed by brother, nephew in Bengaluru.<p>After the programme ended, family members heard shouting sound near the house. When the complainant rushed to the spot, he learnt that Rahul had allegedly stabbed Madhusoodan in the neck with a beer bottle. Madhusoodan, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital in Bantwal. However, doctors who examined him declared him dead.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Punjalkatte Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Accused Rahul has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress. </p>