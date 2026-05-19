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Nethravathi riverfront promenade will be opened in June second week: DC

Steps being being taken to implement permanent solution to flooding in several low-lying areas of Mangaluru during monsoon.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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A view of the ongoing Nethravathi riverfront promenade project in Mangaluru.

A view of the ongoing Nethravathi riverfront promenade project in Mangaluru. 

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 19 May 2026, 09:08 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDakshina KannadaFloodingRiver Nethravathi

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