<p>Mangaluru: Participants at the public hearing on tree felling to facilitate the construction of a service road along <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highway">National Highway</a> 66 between Kolya and Kotekar in Ullal taluk stressed the need for a service road while maintaining ecological balance by increasing green cover.</p>.<p>The forest department had organised the public hearing at Kapikad near Thokkottu, following a proposal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking permission to fell trees to facilitate the construction of a service road and drain on a 700-metre stretch, from km 12+000 to km 12+700 of the national highway.</p>.<p>Mangaluru Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rajesh Baligar said that as per the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, if more than 50 trees are to be felled, public objections must be received before further action is taken. Officials have counted 120 trees on the stretch.</p>.<p>“After receiving objections from the public, the authorities will pass an order on the exact number of trees to be felled. Five to six trees may also be shifted from the stretch,” he said.</p>.<p>Someshwara Town Municipal Council (TMC) Vice-President Ravishankar urged the authorities to plant more saplings to compensate for the felling of identified trees so that greenery is maintained.</p>.<p>“The stretch does not have old trees. We need a service road on the stretch for the benefit of local residents. Along with development, maintaining a balance in nature is also essential,” he said.</p>.<p>Talapady gram panchayat former president Suresh Alva stressed the need for a service road on NH-66 from Kumpala Bypass to Thokkottu overbridge. “A minimum of 250 saplings should be planted to compensate for the felling of trees required to construct the service road,” he said.</p>.<p>Kotekar Town Panchayat President Divya S Shetty said the trees identified for felling were the same trees planted by the forest department along the highway 10 years ago. She said that while planting saplings along roads, the forest department should take caution to ensure they are not felled during future road widening works. Saplings should be planted on vacant government land.</p>.<p>“We have to protect nature along with undertaking development works,” she said.</p>.<p>NHAI horticulture expert Ashika KJ said that NHAI is undertaking the construction of a service road and drain on the 700-metre stretch to remove an accident black spot. The stretch has witnessed several accidents.</p>.<p>“About a 7.5-metre-wide service road will be constructed along the stretch to ensure that local vehicle owners do not enter the national highway abruptly. We aim to complete the work before the monsoon,” she said.</p>.<p>Baligar added that for every tree felled, NHAI will fund the planting of 10 saplings through the forest department. Of the identified trees, five to six are exotic species, including Avalanda, Peltophorum and Deodara. In addition, Badam, Kadamba, mango and teak trees have also been identified.</p>.<p>Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shashikant Vibhute said, “We will plant saplings on available land, including college and university premises, along Someshwara beach and in other available spaces.”</p>