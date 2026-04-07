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NH-66 service road plan in Ullal gets public backing; call for higher green cover grows

Someshwara Town Municipal Council (TMC) Vice-President Ravishankar urged the authorities to plant more saplings to compensate for the felling of identified trees so that greenery is maintained.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsMangaluruullalgreen coverMangaluru National Highway

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