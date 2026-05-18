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NITK students secure first place in Bharat AI SoC Student Challenge

The competition was jointly organised by ARM, Chip to Startup Programme, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, and IIT Delhi.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruNITKNITK Surathkal

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