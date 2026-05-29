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NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026: Kamali, Sugar, Ishita advance to semi finals

Competition on the opening day featured action across the Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Under-18 Boys and Under-14 Boys divisions.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:42 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSurfing

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