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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026: Ramesh Budihal, Srikanth, Kishore enter semi finals

The second category in action was the Surfing Juniors 18 & Under Male, where 12 surfers competed across three quarterfinal heats for a place in the semi finals scheduled for May 31.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:26 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruSurfing

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