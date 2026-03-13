<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V Friday assured that there is no disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the district and assured the public that there will be no shortage.</p><p>Speaking to a section of mediapersons at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on the sidelines of meeting with the e-auto drivers/owners, he said that LPG cylinders are being supplied as per the rule of one cylinder every 25 days, and the public need not panic or attempt to book multiple cylinders. </p>.'Avoid panic booking': Karnataka minister Muniyappa says no LPG shortage, commercial supply likely to face strain.<p>"There is no provision to book two cylinders at a time,” he said.</p><p>Strict action has been taken to ensure that LPG agencies and storage <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-crisis-petroleum-ministry-urges-people-to-not-hoard-cylinders-orders-news-channels-to-play-updated-visuals-3930400">depots do not hoard excess stock</a>. </p><p>Police officials have inspected godowns within the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and the district police limits. Meetings have also been held with the general managers and other key officials of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL in the district. Measures have been taken to ensure that there is no disruption not only in the district's supply but also in the distribution of LPG to places such as Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu, he said.</p><p>The DC said LPG is also being supplied from MRPL and its production has not decreased, according to information received from the company’s Managing Director. LPG meant for IOCL also continues to arrive through imports. However, the supply of commercial LPG has been temporarily suspended as per the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments. </p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>Efforts are underway at the government level to ensure that this issue does not continue for long. At present, there is no problem with domestic LPG supply, he added.</p>.Watch | LPG cylinders stolen from residential areas in Bengaluru amid shortage fears.<p>He further said that there will be no disruption in LPG supply to essential public service institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, hostels, residential schools, military canteens, and prison. The district administration has also requested authorities to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for temple anna prasadam services as well as churches and mosques. A request for LPG supply has also been received from the railway canteen, and the matter is being looked into, the Deputy Commissioner said. </p>