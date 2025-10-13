<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman and MLA P M Narendra Swamy said that there was no need to give a special meaning for his visit to Delhi. </p><p>"I’m visiting Delhi to invite Central Pollution Control Board senior officials and chairman, senior officials from Ministry of Forest and also Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the valedictory of golden jubilee celebrations of KSPCB to be held at Bengaluru on November 18 and 19."</p>.Malavalli MLA P M Narendra Swamy appointed as new KSPCB chairman .<p>In response to a query if he was also an aspirant to become a minister in the Karnataka Cabinet, the Malavalli MLA said that those are the internal matters of the party and added that he would not like to make comments on it publicly.</p><p>“Whatever responsibility the party has entrusted to me, I have discharged it,” he said.</p>.Priyank Kharge urges CM Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in govt institutions, public spaces in Karnataka.<p>On Minister Priyank Kharge’s statement on banning RSS activities on government lands, he said “I don't know in what context he spoke. However, sanathana dharma is not the property of anyone. All should respect the constitution and constitutional posts. Minister Kharge has directly written to the CM. If there are any anti-constitutional issues, then the government has the power to take action,” he said.</p>