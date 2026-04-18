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Not an astrologer to predict bypoll outcome, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

He further said that the process for conducting local body elections has already begun.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsMangaluruDinesh Gundu RaoDavangere

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