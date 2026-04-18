<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health And Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is no connection between the results of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davanagere</a> South Assembly by-election and the disciplinary action taken against anti-party activities.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said, “No one knows what the election result will be. I am not an astrologer to predict now.”</p>.<p>Reacting to Congress leader Rajanna’s statement that supporters of Siddaramaiah were being targeted, he said, “I am not aware of this issue. You should ask Rajanna about it. These are matters related to party discipline. There is no question of targeting anyone in the Congress. In Congress, people of all religions are equal. If any mistake is found, action will be taken.”</p>.<p>He further said that the process for conducting local body elections has already begun. “As per the High Court order, the GBA election must be conducted before June. Preparations are already underway,” he said.</p>.<p>“I am not aware of any request seeking additional time to conduct the elections. Elections will definitely be held. If the High Court permits holding them in September, we will do so. If it has to be conducted within June, we are ready for that as well,” he added.</p>.<p>Responding to speculation about Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan being removed from the ministerial post, he said it was mere speculation. “He is a senior party leader and has been working sincerely for the party. However, some people may be trying to give colour to the issue. Such matters will be discussed within the party framework,” he added.</p>.Explained: Govt formula on Women’s Reservation Bill.<p><strong>Women's reservation bill</strong></p><p>The Minister said that the women reservation bill is a big fraud committed by PM Narendra Modi and BJP. In the name of the bill, they are trying to pass the constitutional amendment for delimitation. There is no need to connect women’s reservation to delimitation.</p>.<p>“Even today, let them say there will be 1/3 reservation for women in all assembly and parliament elections, we will accept it. There is no need for debate and discussion. Their intention is to capture power and not to protect women. They want to delimit constituencies and increase the seas for north India and see that Southern states have less seats.Their fraud was exposed in the Parliament with the Constitutional amendment bill for early implementation of 33% women’s quota was defeated in Lok Sabha,” he added.</p>.<p>To a query on BJP protest, he said ‘why are they protesting? They are creating confusion and Modi is a dictator.”</p>