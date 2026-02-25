Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

On cam: Leopard spotted near Doctor's Colony in Mangaluru

A CCTC captured the movement of the Leopard near the colony's gate on Tuesday midnight.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 15:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 15:08 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us