<p>Mangaluru: A leopard was sighted near Doctor's Colony in Kadri Kaibattal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, on Tuesday midnight.</p><p>CCTV has captured the movement of a leopard in front of a gate near the colony. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">Forest Department</a> staff have visited the spot and conducted an inspection, said RFO Rajesh Baligar to DH.</p><p>"We have placed a cage in the area. It is suspected that it is the same leopard that was spotted near a house in Shaktinagar a week ago. Public need not panic," he added.</p><p>The officials have placed chickens as a bait inside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cages">cage</a> to capture the leopard. Further, patrolling will be carried out at night in the area. A cage has also been placed at Shaktinagar, he added. </p><p>In recent years, there have been no instances of leopards being sighted in densely populated areas of the city. However, leopards are occasionally seen in the outskirts such as Kaikamba, Kavoor, Surathkal and Bajpe. </p>