One more accused in Kotekar society robbery case arrested

<p>Mangaluru: Police have arrested an absconding accused in connection with the robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sangha Bank at K C Road, which took place on January 17, 2025.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the arrested is Dharm Beer Birendra Singh alias Dharmveer Singh alias Manoj Jeet Lal Verma alias Dharm alias Master alias Kallu (34), who had been evading arrest since the robbery. To trace the absconding suspects involved in the case, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">special investigation team</a> had been constituted.</p><p>Acting on credible information received from informants, the special team tracked down and apprehended the accused near Panvel Railway Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. </p>.Five arrested for robbery in Bengaluru; pistol, valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized.<p>The accused, originally from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Pandesara, Surat, Gujarat, was brought to Ullal Police Station.</p><p>After the arrest, the police subsequently obtained his custody for ten days for further investigation. </p><p>After completing the custodial interrogation, the accused was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. </p><p>It may be recalled that the thieves had decamped with 18.500 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 11 lakh cash from the society during the robbery. </p>