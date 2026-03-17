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Online fraud: Udupi woman loses Rs 1.45 lakh in fake gas company scam

Based on the complaint, the Udupi Town Police have registered a case
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:58 IST
MangaluruOnline fraud

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