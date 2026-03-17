Online fraud: Udupi woman loses Rs 1.45 lakh in fake gas company scam

<p>Udupi: A woman in Udupi has reportedly been cheated of Rs 1.45 lakh by fraudsters posing as representatives of a gas company. </p><p>In a complaint to Udupi town police, complainant, Lili Florin D’Silva, stated that on March 11, at around 11.30 am, she received a call from a person identifying himself as Devesh Joshi from Mahanagar Gas Limited, Mumbai. </p>.Rs 13.72 lakh lost in fake online trading and investment scheme.<p>The caller informed her that her online gas payment had not been updated and sent an APK file via WhatsApp, asking her to download it.</p><p>Trusting the caller, she downloaded the application. Later, the accused called again citing a technical issue and obtained her husband’s bank account details. </p><p>Following which, the complainant received SMS alerts indicating unauthorised debits. A total of Rs 46,636 and Rs 29,381 were withdrawn from her bank account (Mumbai branch), while Rs 69,005.31 was debited from her husband’s Bank account at Santhekatte. </p><p>In total, Rs 1,45,022 was fraudulently withdrawn from the couple’s accounts. </p><p>Based on the complaint, the Udupi Town Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.</p>