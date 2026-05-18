Online tracking system to ensure time-bound renewal of licences within 60 days DK Dy Commissioner

<p>Mangaluru: To address the issue of inordinate delays in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gun-license">gun licence</a> renewals, the district administration has introduced an internal tracking system to ensure time-bound renewal of licences within 60 days of submission of applications, said Deputy Commissioner C Darshan H V.</p><p>Speaking to media people, he said the internal tracking system has already gone live and is currently being tested. Under the system, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> SP, DCF and the Deputy Commissioner will have separate logins to track the status of applications and monitor their clearance.</p><p>“So far, we were not getting information on the number of applications received for renewal or where the applications were pending for clearance,” he said.</p><p>He noted that, on many occasions, applications remained pending at the taluk level without the knowledge of senior officials. The new system has been introduced to ensure that the renewal process is not hampered. </p>.MLA Ashok Rai submits list of pending gun licence renewals to Home Minister.<p>From June 1, gun licence renewals will be completed within 60 days of submission of applications.</p><p>Under the new system, the DCF, SP and Tahsildars will receive details of applications pending for more than 30 days and 60 days.</p><p>It may be recalled that Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai had recently submitted a list of applicants awaiting renewal of gun licences to Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, following up on an assurance made during the Assembly session.</p><p>The list includes around 38 farmers and applicants from Puttur, Belthangady, Bantwal and Sullia taluks whose gun licence renewals are still pending.</p><p>After meeting the Home Minister, the MLA said farmers in Dakshina Kannada district require licensed guns mainly to protect crops from wild animals. However, despite submitting applications, many renewals have reportedly been delayed for various reasons. </p>