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Online tracking system to ensure time-bound renewal of licences within 60 days DK Dy Commissioner

Under the new system, the DCF, SP and Tahsildars will receive details of applications pending for more than 30 days and 60 days.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina Kannadagun license

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