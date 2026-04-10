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Physiotherapists must be compassionate while embracing technology: Minister of Medical Education

Dr Patil said the government is committed to improving healthcare infrastructure, encouraging research initiatives, and promoting academic excellence.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:51 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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