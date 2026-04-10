<p>Mangaluru: Minister of Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil called upon physiotherapy students and practitioners to be compassionate in their practice. </p><p>Speaking during the Mangalore Physiocon 2026, an international physiotherapy conference, organised by the South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers Association on Friday, he said that modern healthcare is undergoing rapid transformation with the growing use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and precision medicine. While adopting new technologies, healthcare professionals must ensure that compassion, ethical values, and patient-centred care remain fundamental to medical practice. Science without humanity loses its relevance, and healthcare without empathy loses its true essence.</p><p>Dr Patil said the government is committed to improving healthcare infrastructure, encouraging research initiatives, and promoting academic excellence.</p>.Fears that AI will replace doctors, clinicians 'largely misplaced': Union Minister Anupriya Patel.<p>Highlighting the evolving nature of healthcare, he said physiotherapy represents the close link between observation, scientific knowledge, and understanding of human needs. He emphasised that every individual is unique, and recognising this uniqueness is essential for delivering effective healthcare and improving social well-being.</p><p>Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said physiotherapy has a lot of opportunities and provides promising career prospects for those with skills and expertise.</p><p>He also pointed out that with many countries witnessing a rapidly ageing population, the demand for physiotherapists is expected to rise significantly, making the future of the profession very promising.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of physiotherapy in corporate environments, he said prolonged sitting often lead to physical strain and health issues. Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in rehabilitation.</p><p>Dr Ali Irani, former physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team, Dr Bhagavan BC, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and several others were present.</p>