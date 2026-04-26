Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Police arrest on-the-run convict in Andhra Pradesh

The case dates back to January 31, 2012, when the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found beneath a culvert near a road at Amaitadka in Kombaru village.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 09:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us