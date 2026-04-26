<p>Mangaluru: Police arrested a notorious criminal who had been absconding after conviction in a murder case, and produced him before the court. </p><p>According to the police, the arrested is N M Abdul Azeez (30). The case dates back to January 31, 2012, when the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found beneath a culvert near a road at Amaitadka in Kombaru village of Puttur taluk, within the limits of Kadaba Police Station. Following the discovery, police registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.</p> .Murder convict from Karnataka absconding for 8 years traced in Andhra Pradesh prison.<p>The then Investigating Officer, MN Anucheth, collected crucial evidence and filed a chargesheet against the accused, NM Abdul Azeez.</p><p>During the trial, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court, comprising Justices Srinivas Harish Kumar and Vijaykumar A Patil, found the accused guilty. The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,000. </p><p>However, after the sentence was pronounced, the convict went absconding and evaded arrest. Acting on credible information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jamburaj Mahajan of Kadaba Police traced the accused to Andhra Pradesh and arrested him. </p>