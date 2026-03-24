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Police arrest two absconders in Dakshina Kannada for evading court proceedings

One was arrested by the Bantwal Town Police and another by the Venoor Police.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:59 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDakshina Kannadacourt proceedings

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