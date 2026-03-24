<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> (DK) police have arrested two persons who had been absconding and failed to appear before the court proceedings in two separate cases.</p><p>The Bantwal Town Police have arrested an absconding man who had repeatedly failed to appear before the court in connection with multiple cases.</p><p>The arrested man, identified as 38-year-old Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Veera Kamba in Bantwal, had been evading court proceedings in two cases registered at Bantwal Town Police Station . He had failed to appear before the ACJ & JMFC Court in Bantwal despite several summons.</p>.Mangaluru: Police arrest 33-yr-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting nine-yr-old boy.<p>Police officials stated that more than 10 warrants had been issued against him for non-appearance in court.</p><p>Acting on the pending warrants, ASI Suju of Bantwal Town Police Station apprehended the accused and produced him before the court.</p><p>In a separate case, police have arrested another absconding man who had been evading court proceedings for nearly five years in connection with a pending case.</p><p>The suspect identified as Manikanta (35), a resident of Kaup in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> district, was wanted in a case registered at the Belthangady Court. He had had been absconding despite a warrant issued against him.</p><p>Acting on the warrant, the Venoor Police traced and arrested him in Udupi. He was subsequently produced before the Bantwal court judge. </p>