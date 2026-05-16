Pollution in Karnataka's Nandini river hits centuries-old fish-catching ritual

<p>Mangaluru: Rising pollution levels in the Nandini River have affected the centuries-old ritual of fish catching held during the annual fair of Khandige Dharmarasu Sri Ullaya Daivasthana at Khandige in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chelairu">Chelairu</a>. </p><p>Locals said increasing pollution in the river has led to the growth of weeds and water hyacinth, severely impacting aquatic life and reducing fish availability. As a result, only a handful of people participated in the symbolic fish-catching ritual this year.</p><p>Traditionally, devotees from nearby villages gather at Khandige Sri Dharmarasu Ullaya Daivasthana to offer prayers during the annual fair. The ritual begins after the priest drops prasadam into the river, signalling the start of fish catching.</p>.Why are Bengaluru's footpaths ill-maintained perennially?.<p>Residents accused the local administration and the concerned departments of failing to take adequate measures to address river pollution. They said the pollution had not only reduced the fish population but also affected a ritual that had been practised for generations.</p><p>“In the past, hundreds of people from places such as Kaup, Uchila and Mangaluru used to participate in the ritual by casting nets in the river. The fish caught from the Nandini River on this day was considered prasadam and shared among neighbours,” local residents said.</p><p>Residents alleged that untreated sewage discharged into the river had severely affected aquatic life. They further alleged that the authorities had failed to take action against institutions responsible for releasing sewage into the river. In earlier years, freshwater fish varieties such as Kane, Irpe and Thede were commonly caught and taken home as prasadam. </p><p>Residents also alleged that the Mangaluru City Corporation had failed to clear the excessive growth of water hyacinth from the river this year.</p><p><strong>Protest staged</strong></p><p>Nandini Nadi Ulisi Horata Samithi members along with public staged a protest demanding to save the river at Chelairu Khandige on Friday. </p><p>Sukesh Shetty of Horata Samithi has called for the ongoing movement to protect the Nandini River to continue , insisting that the agitation must go on until the polluted river is restored and a permanent solution is found.</p>.NGT sets 6-month deadline for roadmap to cut air pollution in Karnataka, southern states.<p>Chelairu Gram Panchayat former president Jayananda said that despite continuous protests and repeated petitions submitted to various departments and elected representatives over the past two years, no effective action has been taken. He held district administration and city corporation officials directly responsible for the river’s worsening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pollution">pollution</a>.</p><p> Committee member Diwakar Samani expressed concern over the drastic decline in the river’s condition, stating that while thousands of people once gathered to fish in the Nandini River, today only a handful do so, reflecting its severe degradation. </p>