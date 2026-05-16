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Pollution in Karnataka's Nandini river hits centuries-old fish-catching ritual

Residents alleged that untreated sewage discharged into the river had severely affected aquatic life.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 04:22 IST
Karnataka NewsPollutionChelairuFish catchNandini river

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