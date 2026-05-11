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'Present-day govts viewing history through ideological lens': Activist B Sripad Bhat

Bhat said understanding Indian history would become impossible if the Mughal history was excluded from textbooks.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 05:05 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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