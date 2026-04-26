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Private bus turns turtle at Charmadi Ghat, 15 passengers injured

The passengers hailed from Andhra Pradesh and were returning to native when the accident occurred.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsRoad accidentMangaluruBusCharmadi Ghat

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