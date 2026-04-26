<p>Mangaluru: About 15 passengers suffered injuries after a private bus turned turtle on the third curve of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/charmadi-ghat">Charmadi Ghat</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>The private bus was travelling from Ujire towards Kottigehara when the driver lost control and turned turtle.</p>.<p>The injured have been shifted to the local hospital. </p>.Karnataka: 35 injured after private bus plunges into stream in Bhadravathi taluk.<p>The passengers were hailing from Andhra Pradesh and were returning to native when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>The locals and motorists rushed to help the injured in shifting them to hospital. Belthangady traffic police visited the spot. </p>