Private sector push drives Mangaluru’s IT rise 

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru is often cited as Karnataka’s most promising destinations for IT and Global Capability Centres (GCC). </p>.<p>Industry leaders say while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/beyond-bengaluru-bears-fruit-incubation-centres-kickstart-startup-ecosystem-in-hubballi-dharwad-3746384">Beyond Bengaluru</a> set the tone, it was private companies that took a leap of faith and invested in the city ahead of any concrete government support.</p>.<p>Rohith Bhat, a regional entrepreneur and founder of Mangaluru-based Wrkwrk, who helped attract several IT firms to the city, said the government has to do a lot more if it is serious about developing regional technology hubs into strong alternative destinations.</p>.<p>“It requires sustained effort and convincing larger firms to diversify their areas of operation,” he said, adding that private players can facilitate this by building IT infra and co-working spaces.</p>.IT parks struggling | Execution gaps hit tech ambitions .<p>According to him, around IT 40 companies have set up their offices in Mangaluru over two years. Private sector investments in three years have helped double employment opportunities from 15,000 to 30,000. The sector has also created over 5,000 co-working seats, a figure expected to double over the next three years. </p>.<p>Entrupy’s Head of People Operations, Vishal Kanchan, says he had long wanted to establish a presence in Mangaluru. Drawn by the Silicon Beach Programme’s (SBP) BaseCamp initiative, which helps IT firms set up operations, Entrupy launched an office in Mangaluru in September 2025. “The response was encouraging, and we have since grown to a team of more than 40 employees,” Vishal said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead Rag">The growth trajectory</p>.<p>The growth of technology ecosystem in the coastal districts began with Infosys’s software development centre in Kottara. The ecosystem expanded when the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) facilitated the launch of around 50 startups under the ‘Beyond Bengaluru Start-Up Grid’. </p>.<p>It was further driven by initiatives such as TiEs (The Indus Entrepreneurs), Silicon Beach Programme (SBP), KDEM’s Mangaluru cluster (covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts), and Vertex Workspaces’ business expansion efforts.</p>.<p>“Now, the region’s tech ecosystem includes over 400 start-ups, more than 250 technology companies and over 25,000 professionals,” added Rohith who is also the convenor of SBP.</p>.<p>KDEM’s Mangaluru Data Centre Feasibility Study 2025 identified Mangaluru as one of India’s most cost-efficient and scalable destinations for data centre development. The region offers land leasing at Rs 7.69 per sq ft per month, providing a 4–5x cost advantage over Mumbai and up to 95% savings compared to Chennai. Energy tariffs of Rs 5.95–Rs 6.6/kWh are also lower than Chennai’s Rs 7.50, giving the region a clear cost edge over most major markets, the report noted. </p>.<p>SBP’s 10-year vision aims to promote start-ups, attract satellite companies and create up to two lakh jobs within a few years, said Rohith. The government has also announced an IT park (1.5 lakh sq ft plinth area) at Derebail, a Centre of Excellence in fintech, and a data lab, with KDEM set to conduct a feasibility study.</p>