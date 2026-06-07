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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Private sector push drives Mangaluru’s IT rise 

The government has also announced an IT park (1.5 lakh sq ft plinth area) at Derebail, a Centre of Excellence in fintech, and a data lab, with KDEM set to conduct a feasibility study.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:07 IST
MangaluruSpecialsITPrivate sector

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