Prostitution racket unearthed in Belthangady

<p>Mangaluru: A prostitution racket was allegedly unearthed during a police raid conducted in Belthangady.</p><p>According to the police, information was received by Belthangady PSI Sikandar Pasha that an prostitution activity was being operated from a room inside a canteen located on KEB Road in Belthangady Kasba village. </p>.Gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 19 lakh stolen from house in Belthangady.<p>The canteen was reportedly run by a man identified as Sundar Shetty, who is alleged to have been carrying out the activity along with an associate named Usman for financial gain.</p><p>Police said a verification confirmed that prostitution was being conducted at the premises. Following this, a raid was carried out under the leadership of Circle Inspector Ravi BS along with police personnel. The arrested are Sundar Shetty and Usman. </p><p>A case has been registered at Belthangady Police Station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Section 143(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.</p>