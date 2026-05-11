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Prostitution racket unearthed in Belthangady

The activities were being operated from a room inside a canteen located on KEB Road in Belthangady Kasba village.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:43 IST
MangaluruArrestBelthangady

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