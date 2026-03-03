<p>Mangaluru: Officials of the Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division, have trapped a staff member of the Public Works Department (PWD) while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 22,600 from an electrical contractor.</p><p>The complainant was a government-recognised Class-I electrical contractor who had executed streetlight extension works for gram panchayats in Udupi district during 2025. It is alleged that Sampath, a second division assistant at the Office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Electrical Sub-Division, PWD, Mangaluru, demanded a bribe amounting to 4% of the bill value, totalling Rs 22,600, for clearing the payment related to the completed works.</p><p>Following the complaint, a case was registered against Sampath at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Lokayukta Police Station.</p><p>Lokayukta officials reportedly caught Sampath while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 22,600 from the complainant. He has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.</p><p>The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police B P Dinesh Kumar, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division. The trap was led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Suresh Kumar P and Gana P Kumar, and police inspectors Bharathi G and Chandrashekhar K N, along with a team of officers and staff members.</p>