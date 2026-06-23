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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Ram Temple embezzlement reflects BJP's lack of commitment, says KPCC president Hariprasad

Hariprasad said a SIT would not be sufficient to bring out the truth and demanded an investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruB K Hariprasad

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