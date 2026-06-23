Ram Temple embezzlement reflects BJP's lack of commitment, says KPCC president Hariprasad

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committe (KPCC) president B K Hariprasad on Tuesday alleged that reports of a Rs 200-crore financial irregularity in the funds collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflected the BJP's lack of commitment and respect towards religion. </p><p>The BJP had turned the entire Ayodhya project into a business venture and was allegedly misusing funds donated by devotees across the country.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | SIT submits preliminary report.<p>“It's unfortunate that money contributed by devotees is being looted. The reports expose the BJP’s lack of religious commitment and respect,” he said.</p><p>Demanding a high-level probe into the issue, he said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would not be sufficient to bring out the truth and demanded an investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.</p><p>“Thousands of people lost their lives due to the Ayodhya issue over the years. Therefore, allegations of money being siphoned off from the Ram Temple are not only unfortunate but also shameful,” he said. </p><p>He demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him politically accountable for the alleged irregularities.</p><p>Responding to a query on remarks made by senior leader K S Eshwarappa on purchase of MLAs, Hariprasad accused the BJP of engaging in “Operation Kamala” since 2008 to purchase the loyalty of elected representatives. </p><p>“The BJP has been buying and selling MLAs and MPs through Operation Kamala. They have allegedly purchased legislators in several states, including West Bengal, and even Rajya Sabha members. This has been their practice for years,” he alleged.</p><p><strong>Selection of DCC presidents</strong></p><p>To a query on change in DCC presidents, he said the AICC will initiate Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to change the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. Earlier, the KPCC President and CLP leader would recommend names for the DCC presidents. Now, the process has been changed, wherein AICC will send its observers from outside the state who in turn will interact with the Congress leaders, Block Congress Committees and submit a report to the AICC.</p><p>To a query on Bidadi township, he said “let those who are opposing it clearly inform as to who started the project. When we are continuing it, they are getting hurt.”</p>